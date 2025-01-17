Big turnout for Aisling Centre talk

HUNDREDS of people turned out to the Crest Centre in Enniskillen on Saturday for the much-anticipated return of the now annual Aisling Centre’s Hope, Healing and Growth Day.

To cope with the overwhelming number of people who expressed interest in the event, the conference was streamed online, with hundreds of people tuning in for the motivational talks.

Enniskillen man Alan Currans was one of the keynote speakers on the day. He raised £10,000 for the Aisling Centre, after completing a major 132-day sailing challenge around Ireland and the UK.

Shelley Cowan, founder of the ‘JustUs’ group, was another local speaker at the event which aims to help people and their families find hope in their lives.

Patron of the Aisling Centre, well-known and renowned actor Adrian Dunbar, also returned for the event.

A wide-ranging panel turned up for the talk including including Geraldine Mullan, Sarah McCracken, Aidan Dunphy, Niamh McCann, Geoff Hill and Danny Quigley.

Director of the Aisling Centre, Aideen McGinley, was delighted with the success of the event.

“The overarching theme of the day was ‘never lose hope’ in the face of the most difficult challenges including disability, bereavement and loss,” she said.

“The speakers shared their experiences with courage and generosity and common themes emerged of support pillars of love, hope and faith that continue to help them on their journeys.

The event in Enniskillen was sponsored by Encirc.

It was live-streamed and videos of the speakers can be rewatched on the Aisling Centre website from today (Wednesday) for four weeks.

