Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary McSherry (Nee Nagle) Late of 32 Castletown Road, Castletown, Monea, Enniskillen BT93 7AR. Peacefully 8th December 2024 at the Graan Abbey Nursing Care Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Kieran (Patricia), Una Carolan (Pat), Fergus, Ronan (Ruth). will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Aoibheann, Thomas, Daniel and James. Predeceased by her brothers Eddie, Rich and Jimmy and her sister Eily Nagle. Mary will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm. The family Home is private to family and close friends at all other times. Removal from her late residence on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Church, Monea for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
The death has occurred of Maria Mc Adam, nee Mc Carney. RIP. 16 Killynure Crescent, Enniskillen BT 74 6 BT, suddenly at her residence 8th December 2024, much loved mother to Barry and daughter-in-law Sinead. Loving grandmother to Susie and Art. Sadly missed by her twin sister Philomena, brother Eugene. Predeceased by her husband Tony, her parents Bartley and Kathleen, her brothers, John, Gerry, recently deceased Seamus and sister Bridie. Maria will repose at her late residence, today, Monday, from 5pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, 11th December, at 12 noon to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen BT74 7EW for 12.30 pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Michael’s Church Webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother, sister-in-law Kathleen Mc Carney, Mc Adam Family, Woods Family, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her.
The death has occurred of John McAloon, The Acres, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh. Died Sunday 8th December, suddenly. Husband of the late Patsy (R.I.P) and beloved father of Lynda, Michelle Donnelly (Peter), Jacqueline Cox (Matthew), Sean, Ann Higgins (Gerry), Dominic (Claire), Leo (R.I.P.) (Claire). Brother of Jim, Mary Murphy and predeceased by his sister Sally. John will repose at his daughter Michelle and Peter’s residence, Ashfield, Crom Rd, Lisnaskea tomorrow, Wednesday, from 12noon to 8pm and again on Thursday 12noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. John will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Claire, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his special friend Bridget, brother, sister and extended family and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Rapid Response c/o Swift & McCaffery Funeral directors, 24 Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA. or any family member. John’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Maguiresbridge
The death has occurred of Kevin Lambe, Bermingham, England and formerly Drumhose, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 10th December, peacefully in hospital. Son of the late Teddy and Ellie Lambe (R.I.P.). Loving brother of Eamon (Betty R.I.P.), Vera Murray (Denis), Cathal, Irene Murray (Gerry), Anna Corr, Kenny (Una), Deirdre McCann (Eugene) and predeceased by his brother Gerry (R.I.P.). Family homes private, please, FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS LATER.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere