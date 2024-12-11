Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary McSherry (Nee Nagle) Late of 32 Castletown Road, Castletown, Monea, Enniskillen BT93 7AR. Peacefully 8th December 2024 at the Graan Abbey Nursing Care Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Kieran (Patricia), Una Carolan (Pat), Fergus, Ronan (Ruth). will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Aoibheann, Thomas, Daniel and James. Predeceased by her brothers Eddie, Rich and Jimmy and her sister Eily Nagle. Mary will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm. The family Home is private to family and close friends at all other times. Removal from her late residence on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Church, Monea for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maria Mc Adam, nee Mc Carney. RIP. 16 Killynure Crescent, Enniskillen BT 74 6 BT, suddenly at her residence 8th December 2024, much loved mother to Barry and daughter-in-law Sinead. Loving grandmother to Susie and Art. Sadly missed by her twin sister Philomena, brother Eugene. Predeceased by her husband Tony, her parents Bartley and Kathleen, her brothers, John, Gerry, recently deceased Seamus and sister Bridie. Maria will repose at her late residence, today, Monday, from 5pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, 11th December, at 12 noon to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen BT74 7EW for 12.30 pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Michael’s Church Webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother, sister-in-law Kathleen Mc Carney, Mc Adam Family, Woods Family, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her.