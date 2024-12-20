Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Tiernan, Ex TQMS 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards, 18th December 2024, suddenly at his home, Newgate Road, Florencecourt. Ronald James, a much loved husband of the late Patricia, and a very dear brother of Jocelyn, and a dear uncle of Malcolm. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Ronald will take place on Saturday at 11.00am in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, followed by a private cremation. Ronald will always be lovingly remembered by his family and good friends. “Fare Thee Well”.

Hughie Boyd, 2 Factory Road, Enniskillen BT74 6DP. Peacefully 18th December 2024. Dearly loved husband of Maura and loving father of Thomas (Sarah) & Stephen (Deirdre). Much loved grandfather to Cerys, Noah, Anthony & Tiarnan. Dear brother of Helen Keaveney & Julie Boyd & the late John & Mary. Son of the late Tommy and Mary Boyd. Hughie will repose at his late residence on Thursday 19th from 2.00 p.m until 9.00 p.m. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Mass at 11.00 a.m followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by all his family, nieces, nephews, extended family,friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson Support, Fermanagh C/O John McKeegan Funeral Undertaker or any family member. Hughie, “You will walk by faith, not by the light.” 2 Corinthians 5:7.

McCoy, 17th December 2024, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. John James “Jim”, late of 5 Creagh Road, Tempo.

A dear husband of the late Florence, and a much loved father of Janet (Austin), Jackie (Uel), John (Linda), David (Edna) and the late Donald (Sue). Also a very special grandfather of Chris, Lexie, James, Jason and Richard. Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family and pay their respects in St John’s Parish Hall, Fivemiletown, on Thursday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Jim will take place on Friday in Cavanaleck Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Jim are to Dementia NI. Please make all Cheques payable to “Dementia NI” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Jim will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all his loving family and all the family circle. “For I am an old soldier.”

WATSON – 18th December 2024 (suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen. Jonathan William, devoted son of Jack and Ethel dearly loved brother of Mae (Neville), Carol (Leslie) and Ruth (Robert) a loving Uncle and great Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family homes strictly private please. Funeral service in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Friday at 11.00 am followed by a Private Family Cremation. (There will be an Opportunity to meet with the family prior to the service). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen, cheques should be made payable to St Macartin’s Cathedral and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Jonathan will be lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “At Rest ”