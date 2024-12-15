Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Gerald Magee, Dublin and formerly Toronto Canada & Killyveagh, Monea, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully 13th December 2024. Son of the late Patrick and Mary Magee, much loved brother of Marie, Patrick, John, Michael and the late Gabriel and Edward. Dear brother in law of Maureen, Eileen and Liam. Much loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Gerald will be reposing at John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. BT74 6AN on Sunday 15th December from 2:30pm until 4pm. Removal from the funeral home on Monday 16th December at 10:30am to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Church Monea for 11am Funeral Mass, Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Heaven is now his home.

