+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesToday’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 9:38 am December 15, 2024

The death has occurred of Gerald Magee, Dublin and formerly Toronto Canada & Killyveagh, Monea, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully 13th December 2024. Son of the late Patrick and Mary Magee, much loved brother of Marie, Patrick, John, Michael and the late Gabriel and Edward. Dear brother in law of Maureen, Eileen and Liam. Much loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Gerald will be reposing at John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. BT74 6AN on Sunday 15th December from 2:30pm until 4pm. Removal from the funeral home on Monday 16th December at 10:30am to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Church Monea for 11am Funeral Mass, Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Heaven is now his home.

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh WATCH: Fermanagh pupils predict America’s new president

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:38 am December 15, 2024
Top
Advertisement