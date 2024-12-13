Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Gillen Gillen (née Monaghan) 5 Drumkeen Court, Ederney, Fermanagh. Rosaleen Gillen,nee Monaghan, Passed away in her 100th year, 12th December 2024, peacefully at the County Care Home, Enniskillen. 5 Drumkeen Court, Ederney, formerly Drumduff, Ederney. Beloved wife of the late George R.I.P, much loved mother of Benedict, Sean, Edel, Regina, Levinis, Jacinta and Sinead. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Rosaleen will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Friday, 13th December, from 3pm to 9pm and on Saturday from 1pm to 3pm. Funeral home private please to family only at all other times. Funeral will arrive at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney on Saturday evening at 6pm for prayers and repose overnight. Funeral mass on Sunday, 15th December, at 11am followed by Interment in Montiagh Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul Society, donation box in the funeral home and chapel please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Courtney, Tullynincrin Road, Irvinestown, Fermanagh, BT78 3UF. Oliver (Ollie) Courtney, Tullynincrin, Tummery, Dromore, Co. Tyrone. BT78 3UF. Died Monday 9th December 2024, suddenly. Husband of Gail and father of Keara. Brother of Éamonn (Geraldine) and May Lewis (Jon), predeceased by his brothers Tom and Patrick (R.I.P). Ollie will repose at his late residence tomorrow, Thursday, from 3pm until 8pm and again on Friday from 2pm until 5pm with removal to Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea, arriving at approximately 12.15pm. Ollie will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. Ollie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/devenish St. Padre Pio Pray for him.