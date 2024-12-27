Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Johnston (née West), 24th December 2024, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Veronica Mary “Vera”, late of 50 Knockmore Road, Derrygonnelly. A cherished wife of Dennis, and a much loved sister of David and the late Nial. Also a much loved daughter of the late Evelyn and the late John. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet the family and pay their respects at the Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Friday from 12.00 noon until 2.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Vera will take place on Saturday in St John’s Parish Church, Florencecourt, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Everyone is asked to wear bright colours please Donations in memory of Vera are to St John’s Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “St John’s Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Vera will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving husband, Dennis, her faithful companion, Brooklyn and family circle. “Until we meet again.”

Bridie Cassidy (Nee McManus) Late of Derryvarymore, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. BT93 6JN. Peacefully 25th December 2024 at the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene and loving mother of Mark (Nicki), Maeve (Brian), Therese (Colm), Regina (Richard), Eoghan (Jackie) and Eibhlin. Will be sadly missed by her thirteen grandchildren. Bridie will be reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm. The family Home is PRIVATE to family and close friends at all other times. Removal from her late residence on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Heaven is now her home.

GAMBLE – 26th December 2024 (peacefully) at his home 4 Drummeer Road Faughard Lisbellaw. Mervyn beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father of Donella (Peter) Stevie, Wendy, Les (Sam) and Ricky (Louise) devoted grandfather of Lindsey, Naomi, Jemma, Jodie, Hannah, Ryan, Dylan, Jessica, Jaxon, Levi, and much-loved brother of Jim and the late Desmond. House private please. Funeral from his home on Sunday 29th December leaving at 1.00pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Tattygare Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Mervyn will be lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “Till we meet again”

McManus– 24th December 2024 (peacefully) at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. Anne Margaret late of Breandrum Park Enniskillen. Loving mother of Charmaine (Adrian) Tearna (Keith) Jude (Jen) and Joshua (Stephanie), a much-loved grandmother of Cayden, Layla, Theon, Reece, Louie, Naythan, Freya, Ellie May, Carter, Niamh and Padraig. Family homes private please. Everyone is welcome to call and meet with the family and pay respects to Anne in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Friday 27th December 2024 between 4.00pm -7.00pm. A private family cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Ward Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.

Joe Smyth, 20 Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6DX. Peacefully, 24th December 2024. Dear son of the late Cissie and Leo Smyth. Much loved brother of Kevin (Morya), Mary Cuthbert (Stewart), Pauline, Carmel Keenan (Sean R.I.P) and the late Brendan & Pat. Joe will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home on Thursday 26th from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Removal Friday morning at 10.30am to St Michael’s Church Darling Street, Enniskillen for Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE Joe “Blessed are the pure in Spirit, for they shall see God”

The death has occurred of Frank McKenna, 1 Derryclooney Road, Augher, Co Tyrone and formerly Main Street, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff and nurses Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital. May Frank’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace Predeceased by his parents Owen and Rita and sister Josephine Rasdale. Sadly missed by Margaret, daughter Mairead (Mark), sons Brendan (Maura) and Paul (Karen), his grandchildren Thomas, Emily, Felicity, Nicolas, Vivian, Joseph, Senan, Ada and Olivia. A dear brother of Pat, Gerard, Gabrielle, Margaret, Una, Philomena, Dympna and Bernadette. Frank will be reposing at Muldoon & McKenna Funeral Home, Clogher Court Yard, Main Street, Clogher on Friday (27th) from 2pm until 8pm and again on Saturday (28th) from 12 noon until removal at 1.40pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Clogher for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Armagh & Dungannon Respiratory Care by donation box in Funeral Home or to Aidan Connolly Funeral Director. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please use Condolence Section below. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Margaret, sons, daughter, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

The death has occurred of Alistair HATTON, 22nd December 2024, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Alistair, late of Loane Drive, Chanterhill. A much loved husband of the late Angela, and a devoted father of Samantha, Wayne (Natalie) and Lesley (John). Also a dear brother of Pauline, and a very special grandfather of Jessica and Charles. Family homes private please. As everyone knows, Alistair put everyone before himself, so for this reason, Alistair requested a private cremation. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Friday the 27th December from 5.00pm until 7.00pm at the funeral home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Alistair, you were such an inspiration to us all. You will be forever loved and always lovingly remembered by all your loving family.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) CLIFFORD (née Lavery) 19th December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) late of Killywillan Road Bellanaleck Enniskillen. Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Andrew (Emily), a much-loved grandmother of Daniel and Orla. House Strictly Private Please. The funeral Ceremony for the life of Kathy will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques should be made payable to MNDA and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.