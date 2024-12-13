Poverty hits Fermanagh hard

FERMANAGH is grappling with a severe poverty crisis, with the district recording the highest rate of fuel poverty in Northern Ireland.

New research reveals that 20 per-cent of the local population is living in relative poverty – three percent higher than the regional average – and rural areas are the hardest hit.

At the launch of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Anti-Poverty Strategy, Deirdre O’Connor, the district’s anti-poverty officer, highlighted the shocking realities faced by many residents.

“People are living without enough food, children are going to school hungry, and parents are skipping meals to feed their kids,” she stated.

“Families are enduring cold, damp homes, with many forced to rely on oil for heating – making them vulnerable to escalating fuel costs.”

The situation has pushed local charities like St Vincent De Paul to breaking point, overwhelmed with requests for assistance.

Barry Boyle from the Fermanagh Rural Community Network spoke of the vital role the WRAP programme has played in providing direct support, including financial aid and emergency fuel assistance, to struggling households.

But with poverty rates climbing, Mr O’Connor stressed the need for urgent action to address the growing crisis.

“This is a devastating picture of poverty in Fermanagh, and we cannot afford to ignore it any longer.”

