Pair charged with Lisnaskea assault

A COUPLE have appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident in a Lisnaskea bar.

Christy Joyce (26) and Pauline Maughan (25) from McCrea Park, Clogher are jointly charged with assaulting a male and using disorderly behaviour in licensed premises on October 27.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on December 16.

Advertisement

A COUPLE have appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident in a Lisnaskea bar.

Christy Joyce (26) and Pauline Maughan (25) from McCrea Park, Clogher are jointly charged with assaulting a male and using disorderly behaviour in licensed premises on October 27.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on December 16.