Pair charged with Lisnaskea assault

A COUPLE have appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident in a Lisnaskea bar.
Christy Joyce (26) and Pauline Maughan (25) from McCrea Park, Clogher are jointly charged with assaulting a male and using disorderly behaviour in licensed premises on October 27.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on December 16.
A COUPLE have appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident in a Lisnaskea bar.
Christy Joyce (26) and Pauline Maughan (25) from McCrea Park, Clogher are jointly charged with assaulting a male and using disorderly behaviour in licensed premises on October 27.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on December 16.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere