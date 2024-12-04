+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Pair charged with Lisnaskea assault
court

Pair charged with Lisnaskea assault

Posted: 9:10 am December 4, 2024

A COUPLE have appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident in a Lisnaskea bar.

Christy Joyce (26) and Pauline Maughan (25) from McCrea Park, Clogher are jointly charged with assaulting a male and using disorderly behaviour in licensed premises on October 27.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on December 16.

Posted: 9:10 am December 4, 2024
