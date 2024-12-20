Lannon on Irish National programme

Jamie Lannon is part of the 86-athlete Irish National Programme for 2024-25. At the weekend he won a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke with a PB.

Enniskillen swimmer Jamie Lannon finished the swimming season off in style with a silver medal at the final national championship of the season.

Having achieved national performance qualifications at key meets this year, Jamie was delighted to be named as one of the 86 athletes on the Swim Ireland Irish National Squad’s ‘Junior Pathway’ programme.

Jamie has been identified as one of the rising stars working towards the 2032 Games in Brisbane. He joins Ellie McCartney, who last week was announced on the ‘Senior Pathway’ programme.

Over three days in Dublin, Jamie swam eight events, four finals and two relays, with his Longford Swimming Club teammates.

On day one the 16-year-old proceeded to the C final in the 100m breaststroke and a determined win in the final placed him the fastest 16-year-old in this event.

Using his breaststroke skills, Jamie won the 200m IM preliminary heat, achieving a B Final and finishing with an overall five-second PB in a time of 2:10:96 and the second fastest 16-year-old.

The following day Jamie put in a superb performance in the 200m breaststroke which saw him progress to the A Final. He achieved a lifetime PB in a time of 2:23:88.

Although only 16, Jamie was thrilled to win the silver medal in the junior 18-year-old and under category, an impressive accolade at the end of the season.

On the final day, Jamie competed in the 100m butterfly B Final, improving his personal best from entry to final by finishing in 58.05 seconds, which ranks him as the third fastest for a 16-year-old.

Although competing as a relay team for the first time, the boys had great success, finishing 11th in the 200m medley and 8th overall in the 200m freestyle.

The team was thrilled to break the Connacht junior record in the 200m freestyle relay.

Jamie has shown significant progress this year with consistent training and dedication to his

sport, supported by his coaches and club.