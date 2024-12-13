Lakelanders light up the pool in Omagh

On Saturday, 16 swimmers aged 10-14 from Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club made their way to Omagh Leisure Centre for the second of Swim Ulster’s ‘Future Challengers’ series of galas.

Charles Armstrong (12) competed successfully in three events and performed exceptionally well in 100m breaststroke, achieving a new PB by dropping a whopping 7.65 seconds.

Holly Barkley (13) had two great swims, achieving a top-five finish in her 100m breaststroke and placing second in her age group in the 50m freestyle.

Shannon Brennan (13) had three great swims with three top-10 finishes in all three races. Shannon was the second-fastest in her age group in the 50m breaststroke and shaved four seconds off hr PB in the 100m individual medley.

Sophie Hanna (12) placed 4th in the 100m freestyle and earned a bronze medal in that event as well as another in the 200m individual medley.

Anna May Hill (13) had a successful morning, securing a top-five finish in the 100m freestyle while 10-year-old Niamh Howell took home three bronze medals in the 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

Katie McGowan aged 12, had a very successful morning with three PBs and a top-six finish in the 100m freestyle. She dropped over four seconds in 100m breaststroke and a further six seconds in her 200m individual medley.

Jakub Mikiewicz Lumayad (10) took part in three events, the 100m individual medley, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle winning silver medals in each race.

Crea Mullen finished third in the 200m individual medley and competed for the first time in the 200m freestyle achieving a second-place finish and top 12-year-old.

13-year-old Luna Murphy earned two new PBs ,finished third in her age in the 200m individual medley and won bronze medal in the 50m freestyle.

Anton Neal, also 13, had three great swims with PBs and was delighted to come second in the 100m individual medley, third in the 100m breaststroke and fifth in the 100m freestyle in his age category.

Younger sister Ella Neal (12) had two great swims with super PBs and was thrilled to come fourth in the 100m individual medley and fifth in the 100m Freestyle.

Maia Rolston-McAuliffe (10) had a great day at her second Future Challengers Gala, dropping almost eight seconds of her time in the 100m individual medley to secure a bronze medal, while setting new PBs in both the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

Keira Salcedo (12) took part in two events and took home a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, she also had a great swim in the 200m individual medley with a time of 03:21.98.

Natalie Swidani (11) placed third in her age group in the 200m freestyle and fifth in her age group in the 100m freestyle with a PB of over three seconds. She also secured a new PB in the 100m breaststroke.

Finley Walker-Leonard (13) swam in the 200m Individual Medley and achieved a PB, securing second place in his age group. He also had top-five finishes in the 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

This weekend Enniskillen will be well represented at the Irish National Winter Championship with their recently crowned Ulster Champions who travel to The National Aquatic Centre in Dublin .