Ultán Kelm will play his football with Fermanagh next season after he confirmed a move to AFL side Freemantle Dockers is no longer happening.

Kelm’s AFL hopes are dashed

Posted: 12:02 pm December 12, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh’s Ultán Kelm has said that his dream of playing in the AFL is over after he received a call on Friday from Freemantle Dockers.

The club informed the Belleek man that “they were not focusing on category B rookies which is what I would’ve been going out under,” said Kelm.

