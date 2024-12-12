Kelm’s AFL hopes are dashed

Fermanagh’s Ultán Kelm has said that his dream of playing in the AFL is over after he received a call on Friday from Freemantle Dockers.
The club informed the Belleek man that “they were not focusing on category B rookies which is what I would’ve been going out under,” said Kelm.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 12:02 pm December 12, 2024