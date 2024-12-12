Kelm’s AFL hopes are dashed

Ultán Kelm will play his football with Fermanagh next season after he confirmed a move to AFL side Freemantle Dockers is no longer happening.

Fermanagh’s Ultán Kelm has said that his dream of playing in the AFL is over after he received a call on Friday from Freemantle Dockers.

The club informed the Belleek man that “they were not focusing on category B rookies which is what I would’ve been going out under,” said Kelm.

