Harry triumphant in Tramore

The 410 mile round trip to Tramore in Co. Waterford was worth it for Enniskillen runner Harry McKenzie as he collected the gold medal in the under 17 boys’ 4500m race at the 123.ie National Novice and Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships, on Sunday.
After missing out on a podium finish at last year’s championships, McKenzie was back and more determined than ever to get his hands on a medal;
“I was waiting a long time for that one, once I got it I was pretty happy,” said the 16-year-old Enniskillen Royal Grammar School student.
