Fermanagh’s NFL fixtures confirmed

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly talks to the players before the Cork game in Ederney last season.

Fermanagh’s Division Three campaign will begin with a journey to Newbridge to take on Kildare in their National League opener on Saturday January 25.

Fermanagh have four home fixtures, the first of which will be in Ederney when Antrim come to visit on Sunday February 2.

The Erne men are away to Ennis to play Clare in round three, followed by two home ties in Brewster Park to Offaly and Sligo.

A trip to Leitrim (venue tbc) on Sunday March 16 followed by the final round when Laois travel to Brewster Park, as Kieran Donnelly’s men bid to bounce back from relegation last season.

NFL Division Three Fixtures

Sat Jan 25

Kildare v Fermanagh @ Newbridge

Sun Feb 2

Fermanagh v Antrim @ Ederney

Sun Feb 16

Clare v Fermanagh @ Ennis

Sun Feb 23

Fermanagh v Offaly @ Enniskillen

Sat March 1

Fermanagh v Sligo @ Enniskillen

Sun March 16

Leitrim v Fermanagh @ tbc

Sun March 23

Fermanagh v Laois @ Enniskillen