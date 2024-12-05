Fermanagh’s NFL fixtures confirmed

Fermanagh’s Division Three campaign will begin with a journey to Newbridge to take on Kildare in their National League opener on Saturday January 25.
Fermanagh have four home fixtures, the first of which will be in Ederney when Antrim come to visit on Sunday February 2.
The Erne men are away to Ennis to play Clare in round three, followed by two home ties in Brewster Park to Offaly and Sligo.
A trip to Leitrim (venue tbc) on Sunday March 16 followed by the final round when Laois travel to Brewster Park, as Kieran Donnelly’s men bid to bounce back from relegation last season.
NFL Division Three Fixtures
Sat Jan 25
Kildare v Fermanagh @ Newbridge
Sun Feb 2
Fermanagh v Antrim @ Ederney
Sun Feb 16
Clare v Fermanagh @ Ennis
Sun Feb 23
Fermanagh v Offaly @ Enniskillen
Sat March 1
Fermanagh v Sligo @ Enniskillen
Sun March 16
Leitrim v Fermanagh @ tbc
Sun March 23
Fermanagh v Laois @ Enniskillen
