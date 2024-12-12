Fermanagh leads tributes to Jody Gormley

Peter McGinnity and the late Jody Gormley formed a formidable partnership during their time in management with Trillick.

FERMANAGH great Peter McGinnity has remembered the late Jody Gormley as a ‘very understanding’ person after the GAA community was plunged into mourning following his death.

Father-of-three Mr Gormley, a distinguished footballer for Tyrone and current manager with Trillick, passed away on Monday evening, aged 53. Less than two months ago, following the Tyrone Senior Championship Final, Mr Gormley revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, while also opening up on his experience of suffering a stroke.

Fermanagh GAA stalwart Peter McGinnity formed a formidable partnership with Mr Gormley at Trillick, winning a Tyrone Senior Championship title in 2023. They also guided Trillick to this year’s county final.

Advertisement

“I had known Jody and coached him in the ‘90s when he played for Tyrone,” Mr McGinnity said.

“I knew his mother for most of my teaching career. Sheila was a PE teacher in St Mary’s, Irvinestown and I knew his brothers, Damien and Eoin.

“The contact I have had with Jody this past two years has been a real pleasure to be honest. He was so well organised, such an eloquent speaker when he was talking to teams. He knew what he wanted to say and he got his message across very well,” the Roslea man added.

Mr McGinnity was overseeing a collective gym session in Trillick when he learned of Mr Gormley’s passing.

“Myself and Declan [Campbell] were both out supervising a session in the gym in Trillick which seemed so appropriate. Jody was the man who was missing, but he was keeping an eye on us,” Mr McGinnity said.

“He was very understanding if a player had issues and equally not as understanding if a player was messing him about, although there wasn’t too much of that in Trillick.”

Mr Gormley had spoken openly about his diagnosis with terminal cancer. Mr McGinnity said he was ‘amazed’ with Mr Gormley’s courage and bravery during his illness.

Advertisement

“Jody expressed such a brave and eloquent message and you knew that he was sincere,” Mr McGinnity said.

“It must be a great consolation to someone who is going through the same process and it will show them a way of what they can do.”

Current Tyrone manager, Malachy O’Rourke from Derrylin, also paid tribute to Mr Gormley.

“As a player and a coach, he was an inspirational figure as anyone who would have played along with him or managed by him, would testify,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“That was only magnified by how he dealt with his diagnosis and the brave and dignified way that he dealt with the terrible news was remarkable.

“It was a lesson to us all, the way that he remained positive and still able to transmit great life affirming messages and making the most of every single day. He dealt with it in a remarkable way.”

Mr Gormley was a well-known figure in the Ulster Colleges’ GAA circuit leading Abbey CBS Newry to a historic MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup title success back in 2006.

Former St Michael’s College MacRory Cup manager, Dom Corrigan, remembered Mr Gormley as a ‘fierce competitor’ on the field.

“This has shocked everyone, the suddenness of it all and the short time of the illness has really hit us all,” Mr Corrigan said.

“We all feel for Jody’s immediate family first and foremost and on the eve of Christmas too.

“These last number of months have been such a horrible, sad time for the family and we are all thinking of them at such a difficult time.

“I knew Jody well from his MacRory Cup days with Abbey CBS and we had some great battles, but always a friendly chat afterwards. Jody was a true gentleman behind a fierce competitor.”

St Mary’s College Irvinestown also extended their condolences to Mr Gormley’s family in an online post.

“Everyone at St Mary’s College would like to express our sincere condolences to Jody’s family and friends on his untimely passing,” the post read.

“Jody’s mother Sheila was an esteemed member of staff at St Mary’s for many years and we are thinking of her especially at this time. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”