Donnelly set to be without key duo

As Fermanagh prepares to get back out on the grass to train in the coming week, Kieran Donnelly will be without two key players for the 2025 season.

Enniskillen Gaels duo Conor McShea and Callum Jones are taking a year out to travel and Donnelly said their absence will be “massive losses”.

“We’ll be sorry to lose those two” said the Erne boss who now bids to unearth a few more attacking threats ahead of the National League.

