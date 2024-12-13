Derrygonnelly man released from custody

A 52-YEAR-OLD man who had been remanded in custody on domestic abuse charges was ordered to be released as a decision was taken not to proceed with the case any further.

Peter Damian Curry, from Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly was accused of assaulting a woman and stealing cash from her as well as engaging in a course of abusive behaviour to cause her to suffer physical or psychological harm.

Offending was alleged to have occurred between April 1 and September 22.

At the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court a prosecuting lawyer advised the matter had been reviewed and would no longer be proceeding. District Judge Alana McSorley ordered the charges to be withdrawn and Curry to be released. No reason was provided for the withdrawal.

