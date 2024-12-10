+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Club Éirne launch new online Lotto
Ger Treacy

Club Éirne launch new online Lotto

Posted: 11:39 am December 10, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

A new Club Éirne Fermanagh GAA Lotto has been launched with the first draw this Sunday. 

The weekly fundraiser will have a jackpot prize of £25,000 and tickets cost £1 to enter online.

Club Éirne chairman, Ger Treacy announced news of the new venture at Monday night’s Fermanagh County Convention and it’s hoped that it will generate a minimum income of £100k per year.

Club Éirne is the body aimed at supporting Fermanagh GAA.

Play online at www.fermanagh.gaa.ie/club-eirne

Reda more in Wednesday’s paper. 

 

