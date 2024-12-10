Club Éirne launch new online Lotto

A new Club Éirne Fermanagh GAA Lotto has been launched with the first draw this Sunday.
The weekly fundraiser will have a jackpot prize of £25,000 and tickets cost £1 to enter online.
Club Éirne chairman, Ger Treacy announced news of the new venture at Monday night’s Fermanagh County Convention and it’s hoped that it will generate a minimum income of £100k per year.
Advertisement
Club Éirne is the body aimed at supporting Fermanagh GAA.
Play online at www.fermanagh.gaa.ie/club-eirne
Reda more in Wednesday’s paper.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 11:39 am December 10, 2024