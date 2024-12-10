Club Éirne launch new online Lotto

A new Club Éirne Fermanagh GAA Lotto has been launched with the first draw this Sunday.

The weekly fundraiser will have a jackpot prize of £25,000 and tickets cost £1 to enter online.

Club Éirne chairman, Ger Treacy announced news of the new venture at Monday night’s Fermanagh County Convention and it’s hoped that it will generate a minimum income of £100k per year.

Club Éirne is the body aimed at supporting Fermanagh GAA.

Play online at www.fermanagh.gaa.ie/club-eirne

