Clogher man returned for court trial

A CASE in which it is alleged a man was attacked and seriously injured in his own home has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was John Steven McDonagh (31) from Main Street, Clogher but bailed to reside at an address in Coleraine who charged entering the injured party’s home as a trespasser with intent to steal on January 2 and unlawfully and maliciously wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is further alleged on the same date McDonagh took a vehicle without the owner’s consent causing damage in the process and intentionally caused damage to a wall pillar belonging to a woman.

Advertisement

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Francis Rafferty.

McDonagh spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge Rafferty remanded him on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on January 7,

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition