Awards galore for Fermanagh hotel

SUCCESS… The Lough Erne Resort recently picked up five awards to recognise the success of its weddings at its venue.

THE Lough Erne Resort has said it’s “really privileged” after it won five top accolades at the prestigious and distinguished WeddingDates Awards which celebrates the best in the business.

The Fermanagh resort finished first in five categories including Top Rated Wedding Venue in the UK, Top Wedding Venue in Northern Ireland and Top Wedding Venue in County Fermanagh.

WeddingDates Awards recognises the achievements of wedding venues across Ireland and the UK and the Lough Erne Resort was pleased that it received some of the top awards on the night.

“Weddings are incredibly special occasions that create life-long memories,” said General Manager at Lough Erne Resort, Gareth Byrne.

“We are really privileged to be entrusted with the responsibility of working with so many wonderful couples to deliver that really, special day.

“To have been recognised by our clients in this way is simply amazing,” Mr Byrne added.

The Fermanagh hotel is looking forward to helping more couples celebrate their happy day.

“Lough Erne Resort is also a past winner of ‘UK’s Top Rated Five Star Wedding Venue’ for a third year running,” said Mr Byrne.

“[These] Accolades are especially valued as they too are based on votes from wedding couples across the UK.”

While the hospitality industry across the North faces major pressures, the Lough Erne Resort is committed to providing the best service it can for its wide-ranging customers and visitors.

“We are delighted to launch our seasonal packages which we know our guests will love,” the General Manager said.

“Both ‘Woven in Time’ and ‘Wrapped in Luxury’ offer the perfect winter retreat for guests who want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“We are privileged to have many local and seasonal products at our disposal that have inspired our offerings and enabled us to support local businesses in the region.”

