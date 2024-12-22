£88,000 funding boost for Fermanagh bands

By Niamh McGovern

A LOCAL band is set to purchase new drums after benefiting from a recent £88,000 windfall aimed at supporting local bands across Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

The funding, part of the Musical Instruments Fund facilitated by the Arts Council and Department for Community, was distributed to 12 bands in the area.

Among the recipients are Brookeborough Flute Band, Murley Silver Band, Fardross Pipe Band, Curlough Accordion Band, Aghadrumsee Flute Band, Sgt White Memorial Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, Lisbellaw Accordion Band, Defenders of the Rock Flute Band, Tamnamore Flute Band, Garrison Accordion Band, and Clogher Valley Grenadiers.

The Grenadiers, based in Fivemiletown, said they were ‘thrilled’ with the funding boost, which will enable them to purchase 12 custom-designed drums adorned with their band’s logo.

“This grant will also allow us to expand our drum corps and encourage even more local people to join our organisation,” said a spokesperson.

“Without this funding, such a purchase would have been out of reach due to the high costs involved so we are deeply appreciative.”

Since their formation in May 2023, the Clogher Valley Grenadiers have made remarkable progress. The young band practices every Monday at the site of the old police station and has already completed 45 parades and five concerts during the 2024 marching season, including the annual parade in Fivemiletown.

“Fundraising has played a vital role in helping us make the necessary purchases to sustain the band,” added the spoesperson. “And we remain incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our community.”

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said, “Our band culture is rich across Northern Ireland and particularly in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“Bands help build skills in our children, young people, and community. They support tackling social isolation and build community relationships across the generations.

“Therefore, it is important they are funded to provide more opportunities and to progress the good work they do in the community.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007