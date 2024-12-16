Enniskillen food truck raises funds for local Foodbank

The Crisp Shack in Enniskillen will be holding a charity event tonight (Monday 16) to raise vital funds for Enniskillen Foodbank.

The food truck will be selling burgers and hotdogs for £2 with all proceeds going towards the local charity.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, the crisp flavoured food van acknowledged the harsh reality many families have to face during the winter period.

The Crisp Shack will be in their usual spot in Gaol Square from 5-8pm.

https://gofund.me/3db263a6 For anyone who is unable to make it to our fundraiser on Monday 16th December, you can make a donation via this link