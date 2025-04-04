Search is on for next Fermanagh Rose of Tralee

THE search is on for the next Fermanagh Rose of Tralee, as the beloved annual festival gears up for another exciting selection process.

This prestigious event celebrates the spirit and talent of young women from the region, offering them a platform to shine on both local and national stages.

Fermanagh has not been represented in the Rose of Tralee since 2017 when Belcoo woman Stephanie Maguire represented the county at the International Festival.

Fermanagh Rose Centre says it is delighted to be back in action recruiting a Fermanagh Rose and this year’s Fermanagh Rose selection takes place on Friday 30 May in the Enniskillen Hotel.

Interested applicants must be over age 18 and not have reached age 30 by September 2025.

The search for the 2025 Rose of Tralee has begun with entries already being submitted via www.roseoftralee.ie

Tickets to attend the selection are available online or from any Roses entering the selection.

For more information contact Fermanagh Rose Centre by emailing fermanaghrosecentre@roseoftralee.ie

