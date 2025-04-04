Enniskillen air cadets take to skies for the first time

By Callum McGuigan

FOUR Enniskillen students have taken to the skies as a first for the newly established air cadets.

Last Wednesday budding aviators from the Enniskillen Air Cadets, which first formed last October, were the first to go full throttle from the unit.

The cadets were geared up in flight suits and had a 30 minute flight each, taking control of the aircraft to perform manoeuvres.

Keen aviation enthusiast and Enniskillen cadet Victoria Benson nose dived straight in to the experience, completing various aerobatics on her first go.

“My first flying experience was really good. I got to interact with all of the instruments on the ground before actually getting up in the air to fly.

“Not long after getting the basics in the air we got to do aerobatics, which was phenomenal for my first time flying. We did stuff like loop-de-loops and barrel rolls and the gripping feel of the G-forces had me in an adrenaline rush.

“Something that amazed me was the complicated radio communications that pilots and the control towers have to go through; they’re really fast and precise.

“Overall it was a really fun experience, I hadn’t expected to be doing so many different manoeuvres or flying as far as Magherafelt.”

Jack McCubbin, who is another founding cadet of the Enniskillen unit, “Flying with the cadets for the first time was really fun.

“Once we got into the air we were met with the amazing scenery of Ballymena and Antrim.

“I really enjoyed learning about the instruments in the cockpit and being able to take control of the aircraft to fly myself with an actual pilot teaching me.

“It was definitely an experience you could never have elsewhere,” he said.

Cadet McCubbin added, “Without a doubt I’d love to go again and get a bit more experience flying. Now I’ve had a flavour for it I’d love to develop my knowledge in aviation with the cadets.”

Civilian Instructor Spencer Mitchell, who is one of the founding staff members of the Enniskillen unit, said he hopes more cadets from Fermanagh branch will see more flying.

“It’s a great experience for the kids that you just can’t get anywhere else. Not only is it a good bit of fun with lasting memories, but we hope to inspire the next generation of pilots through this unique experience we offer.

“We hope that more kids in the area will see the amazing things we offer, from flying to first aid and much more, and give the air cadets a go,” he said.

The Enniskillen air cadet squadron is open for both potential newcomers, aged between 13-17, and adults interested in joining as staff.

Contact: adj.72@rafac.mod.gov.uk for more information

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007