Fermanagh club mourns death of ‘wonderful’ Keith Becket

TRIBUTES have poured in following the death of the much-loved Keith Beckett who was remembered by a local club as an “extremely talented footballer.”

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform everyone of the death of our former player, club captain, supporter, Keith Beckett,” a statement from Irvinestown Wanderers Football Club read.

“Keith has been a wonderful servant to Irvinestown Wanderers down through the years, following in the footsteps of his father, Terry.”

The club remembered Keith for his football skills and talents.

”Keith was an extremely talented footballer, possessing skill, energy and an eye for goal,” the statement added.

”A club player of the year in 1998, all these talents culminated in Keith captaining the Junior Cup winning team in 2001.

”The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Caitlin, his immediate and extended family and friends. We will release arrangements when we receive them. RIP Keith.”

Funeral arrangements are still to be confirmed.