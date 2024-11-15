Week of road deaths across Fermanagh

FERMANAGH has been left shaken after a spate of serious road accidents and tragedies over the past week, including two separate fatal crashes just 48 hours apart.

Mark Johnston from Newtownbutler was tragically killed on Thursday night after he was involved in a one-vehicle crash on the Newbridge Road.

The dangers of Fermanagh’s road have further been highlighted after a motorcyclist died following a crash in Enniskillen on Friday night and reports that a pupil was knocked down in Roslea earlier in the week.

Formerly of Galloon Road in Newtownbutler, Mr Johnston (29) was a well-known local farmer and a talented footballer who excelled on the field for local clubs Lisnaskea Rovers and Magherveely.

“Mark has been an important player, teammate and friend to everyone in the club for the last number of years which is a testament to his popularity in the club,” a Magheraveely tribute read.

Just as the county was coming to terms with the death of the popular 29-year-old, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Derrylin Road in Enniskillen on Friday night.

“Shortly after 9.35pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle on the Derrylin Road,” a Police statement said.

“Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

The Roslea community was left shocked when reports emerged that a boy was struck by a vehicle on Dernawilt Road in Roslea on Tuesday evening, while crossing the road.

Emergency services confirmed that the pupil had been taken to the South West Acute Hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Boa Island Road was also closed between Rosscor Bridge and Belleek on Sunday morning while the Police were at the scene of a road collision.

It has been a devastating week in the county, with Belleek mourning the death of father-of-two Mark Lyons, who passed away following a battle with illness, aged 41-years old.

Formerly of Rockfield Park in Belleek, Mr Lyons represented the Erne Gaels GAA club with distinction. He also played football for Fermanagh inter-county minor and under-21 teams.

His death came just days after Erne Gaels won their first Fermanagh Senior Football Championship title in 43-years, with his brother, Ryan, captaining the team to the New York Cup.

Current coach with the Erne Gaels GAA team, Ciaran Smith, paid tribute to ‘Big Nuggets’.

“What a player. What a team mate. Loved lining out with you,” Mr Smith posted on Facebook.

“I can guarantee you ‘Big Nuggets’ would back you up if things got physical. Devastated for the Lyons family and all his close friends. A few of them still playing for his beloved Erne Gaels.”