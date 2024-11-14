+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSoccerTwo from two for Enniskillen Royal boys
Jake Irwin dives over for a fourth try. Pictures: Andrew Paton

Two from two for Enniskillen Royal boys

Posted: 3:36 pm November 14, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Enniskillen Royal GS  33
Foyle College  0

Enniskillen Royal followed up their impressive Schools’ Cup opening round win against Coleraine with an equally dominant 33-0 victory over Foyle College on Saturday morning.

After a delayed arrival due to roadworks, the shortened warm-up time did not have a negative impact on the performance, as ERGS came out of the blocks at lightning speed.

They dominated the collisions in attack, which led to fast ball from the rucks causing the Foyle defence to struggle in the opening stages.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

