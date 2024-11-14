Two from two for Enniskillen Royal boys

Jake Irwin dives over for a fourth try. Pictures: Andrew Paton

Enniskillen Royal GS 33

Foyle College 0

Enniskillen Royal followed up their impressive Schools’ Cup opening round win against Coleraine with an equally dominant 33-0 victory over Foyle College on Saturday morning.

After a delayed arrival due to roadworks, the shortened warm-up time did not have a negative impact on the performance, as ERGS came out of the blocks at lightning speed.

They dominated the collisions in attack, which led to fast ball from the rucks causing the Foyle defence to struggle in the opening stages.

