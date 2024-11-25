Top award for Belle Isle Estate Hotel

Top Award - Belle Isle Estate Hotel was declared Winner of the Intimate Wedding Venue Of The Year Award 2024 by the Irish Hotel Awards. Pictured are new owner Ronnie Crawford, Emma Connor (Wedding Co-Ordinator), former owner The Duke of Abercorn, Breda Durnion (The Horseshoe & Saddlers Restaurant), John O'Neill General Manager Belle Isle, Amy Timoney (Wedding Co-Ordinator) and Norman Coalter (The Horseshoe and Saddlers Restaurant)

CELEBRATIONS were high at the recently sold Belle Isle Estate Hotel after the Lisbellaw castle was named as the ‘Intimate Wedding Venue of the Year’ at the prestigious Irish Hotel Awards.

The recognition comes after it was confirmed that Belle Isle Estate Hotel has been bought by the well-known Crawford family from Lisbellaw, which now owns the 17th century castle and grounds.

Leading lights in the hospitality and business industry in the North recently competed for glory at the popular Irish Hotel Awards, which celebrated top success at The Johnstown Estate in Enfield.

“This evening we sit here in a room of industry giants, the people who make the industry on this beautiful island so hospitable,” NI Media Managing Director, Shane Smith, said at the awards.

Belle Isle Estate Hotel is set within 448 acres of land which includes a 17th-century Grade B+ listen castle, along with 17 cottages and apartments and a number of spacious gardens.

General Manager of Belle Isle Estate Hotel, John O’Neill is looking forward to the future.

“We are excited in the plans that Mr Crawford and his family have for Belle Isle,” Mr O’Neill said.

“[We] look forward to working with them in developing Belle Isle to become one of the leading venues on the island of Ireland attracting local, national and international guests.”