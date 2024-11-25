Top anglers descend on Enniskillen

THOUSANDS of keen anglers from across Europe recently visited Enniskillen as the hugely popular Irish Fly Fair and International Angling Show returned to Lough Erne in style.

The event saw 90 of the top fly dresses from across the world, from America, Canada, Aruba, Germany, Sweden and Norway, meet at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen for the conference.

Fly dressing is a complex field which includes the construction of an artificial lure which can be used to represent an insect or type of food which can be attractive to a fish as bait.

Enniskillen Business Improvement District was a main sponsor at the recently held event.

“Fishing is an incredibly vital role to play in the economy of Enniskillen, of course we wanted to support it again this year,” Enniskillen BID manager, Noelle McAloon, said.

“We are already having conversations about 2025. The event is so impressive with the level of international interest.”

