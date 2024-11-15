The saga of the A32 trundles on

THERE are few roads in Fermanagh that don’t feel ‘forgotten’, however even those that are top of the queue for upgrade have seen very little improvement in recent memory.

Top of that list would be the notorious A32 Enniskillen to Omagh road which, as the main route between two of the biggest towns ‘west of the Bann,’ should by rights be one of the best roads in region.

Sadly, that is far from the reality, with residents and local representatives alike frequently warning of serious safety concerns along the increasingly busy and persistently bumpy road.

For many years now the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) Roads Service has acknowledged these concerns and included various improvement schemes for the A32 as a priority on its programme of works, although it always stresses these plans are dependant on finance becoming available.

Every year, though, the funding rounds come and go and there never seems to be any left over for the A32.

Following a recent meeting between the Roads Service and the local council, Cllr Rosemary Barton called out this continued lack of action, pointing out the problems on the route were now more pressing than ever given the situation at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), with local patients having to travel for treatment.

“Each time improvement schemes are mentioned in relation to the A32 road, the reply from DfI includes references to finance dependent,” said Cllr Barton. “This is unacceptable when money has now become available for both the Southwest [Growth Deal] and the A5.

“The SWAH is now over 10-years-old, and only three of the at least seven schemes identified along this route from Omagh to Enniskillen, have been completed.

“As the SWAH now serves both the population of west and south Tyrone and Fermanagh, improvements most be made to the A32 to provide a safer route and help reduce journey times when travelling in an emergency.

“Further in the Omagh Primary Care Complex, there are palliative care patients and rehabilitation patients, who have on occasions to be transported by ambulance to the SWAH for scans and treatment.

“This is a journey that I have received a number of complaints about because of the tremendous discomfort these patients have to suffer due to the poor condition of the road surface.

“Priority must be given by DfI Roads to provide an improved journey experience for those very ill patients.”

Cllr Barton concluded, “I will be writing to the Infrastructure Minister to remind him of the DFI commitments that were given when the SWAH was built, which included reduction in journey times between Omagh and Enniskillen, to provide a safer route and improve the journey experience for A&E services.”

