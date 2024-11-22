Special recognition for Enniskillen cafe

SUCCESS… ‘The Gourmet Grocer’ was a finalist in the ‘Neighbourhood Store of the Year’ category at the prestigious ‘The Grocer Gold Awards’.

THE owners of The Gourmet Grocer in Enniskillen have said they’re “proud” after they scooped a major award in recognition of the success of the business which celebrated its first anniversary.

The Gourmet Grocer, owned by the Cassidy Hospitality Group, was recently named as a finalist in the ‘Neighbourhood Store of the Year’ category at the prestigious ‘The Grocer Gold Awards’.

Held at Wembley Stadium in London, ‘The Grocer Gold Awards’ recognises the business in business in the UK and the Enniskillen shop was delighted to be honoured with an accolade.

“We’re proud to announce that The Gourmet Grocer has been awarded Finalist for Neighbourhood Store of the Year in the 1951-3950 sq. ft. category,” Cassidy Hospitality Group posted.

“A massive thank you to our incredible community for your continued support.”

A special open day was held at the premise in High Street in Enniskillen to mark the launch of ‘The Gourmet Cafe’ which promises to add a unique and special addition to the town centre.

“The Cassidy brothers, Nicky and Gavin, would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who helped to make the Grand Opening the resounding success it was,” a spokesperson said.

“From the dedicated management and team at The Gourmet Grocer & Cafe, to the contractors who worked tirelessly to make the Cafe sneak peek possible, and to the exceptional local vendors who attended and provided free samples for attendees to enjoy.

“From the dedicated management and team at The Gourmet Grocer & Cafe, to the contractors who worked tirelessly to make the Cafe sneak peek possible, and to the exceptional vendors who attended and provided free samples for attendees to enjoy.”

