Provincial glory for McKenzie

On the back of superb performances at the Even Age Provincial Clubs Cross Country Championships in Comber a fortnight ago, athletes from the county were again to the fore in several races at the Uneven Age Group Championships held at the Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar, on Saturday.

The Boys U17 race had frightening depth to it with over 20 athletes vying for a top 12 finish to qualify for Nationals in early December.

Harry McKenzie set his stall out early as he went to the head of the field in the first kilometre in this race of 4500m.

A group of 14 athletes were still closely packed as the race passed the halfway point.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0