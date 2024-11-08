Plan to dual the A4 still on the agenda

THE PLAN to dual the main Enniskillen to Sligo road is still on the agenda. However, as always, funding could be a long time coming.

The ambitious plan to upgrade the A4 from Ballygawley to Belcoo, and then the subsequent N16 from Blacklion to Sligo, has been floated for many years, and while the funds may not be available at the moment, the political will to see it happen remains.

Since last year Fermanagh and Omagh Council has been making efforts to revive the previous A4/N16 working group, with the aim to gauging interest in co-funding a feasibility study do the dualling the route from the Ballygawley Roundabout to Sligo, via Enniskillen.

With Leitrim County Council already stating it was happy to support this feasibility study, now two more councils have given their backing to the first stages of the plan that may lead to the introduction of Fermanagh’s first dual carriageway.

In letters due to be delivered at last night’s November meeting, both Mid Ulster Council and Cavan County Council (CCC) wrote to Fermanagh and Omagh Council to confirm their interest.

Paddy Connaughton, director of services at CCC, asked for details of the cost of the proposed study and how it would link with the proposed East West Link from Sligo to Dundalk, which his Council is currently leading. He added he would be happy to meet with Council officials here to discuss the project.

Head of strategic services and engagement at Mid Ulster, Joseph McGuckin, also said his Council would be interested in joining the discussion with Fermanagh and Omagh, and Leitrim Council.

Speaking to the ‘Herald about turning the ambitious plan into a reality, Cllr Anthony Feely stressed the benefits the infrastructure upgrade would bring to all areas along its route – not least because the A4/N16 route ties Fermanagh directly to the Wild Atlantic Way and its throngs of tourists.

He also noted the effort had to be made on the northern-side of the border, noting as it stands the N16 to the border was a significantly better road than the A4 from Belcoo to Enniskillen.

“That’s what everyone is complaining about, the fact that is such a great road to Sligo, while it’s a terrible road once you cross into Belcoo,” he said. “Years ago it was the opposite, there were far better roads in the North, but not anymore. There’s no comparison anymore. They are investing much, much more money in the roads in the South.”

Cllr Feely said the Council recently met with the Roads Service about upcoming projects, during which he asked about the A4. He was informed while the money for the project was not currently available for the coming season, if further monetary funding rounds opened up it would be considered.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.