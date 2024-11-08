Nomination nods for Fermanagh business

NOMINATIONS… Terry McCartney (owner), Sarah Barwick, Denise Quinn and Carl Woods has received top award nominations for the GuestRevu GREAT Awards.

THE Belmore Court and Motel in Enniskillen said it’s “an extraordinary honour” after it received four award nominations at a ceremony which celebrates the best in the global hospitality industry.

The Enniskillen establishment, owned by Terry McCartney, was shortlisted for four accolades at the prestigious and distinguished GuestRevu GREAT Awards, for the second year running.

It was the only Ireland-based establishment shortlisted for the GREATest Room Quality and GREATest Cleanliness category, as well as the GREATest Service and GREATest in Europe.

Manager at Belmore Court and Motel, Terry McCartney, was pleased by the nomination nods.

“Being shortlisted in four categories for the GuestRevu GREAT Awards, including two where we’re the only Irish property represented, is an extraordinary honour,” Mr McCartney said.

“These nominations reflect our commitment to guest satisfaction and our dedication to responsible and sustainable hospitality.

“To be recognised for the second consecutive year and across such crucial aspects of hospitality, from service to cleanliness, is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

“I’m particularly proud that we’re leading the way for Irish hospitality in room quality and cleanliness standards,” added the Belmore Court and Motel owner.

The business is a member of Cuilcagh Lakelands Global Geopark Sustainability Network, recently ranked as the Friendliest Hotel in the UK according to HawaiianIslands.com.

“These nominations, combined with our recognition as the UK’s Friendliest Hotel and our various quality accreditations, validate our comprehensive approach to hospitality,” McCartney said.

“Whether it’s our meticulous attention to cleanliness, our commitment to maintaining high-quality rooms, our environmental sustainability initiatives, or our dedication to outstanding service, every aspect of our operation focuses on exceeding guest expectations while maintaining our commitment to environmental stewardship.

“These achievements belong to our incredible staff who deliver excellence daily,” he added.

The GuestRevu GREAT Awards will take place on November 6 during WTM London at the Tapa Tapa Wine Bar.

