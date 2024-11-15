Newtowbutler man admits domestic damage

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a number of charges from a domestic violence incident were admitted.

Gordon Graham (55) from Camphill Park, Newtownbutler damaged a window and resisted arrest on October 1.

A defence solicitor told Enniskillen the charges are accepted and pointed out there is a relevant record, so reports would be helpful.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded Graham on continuing bail to return for sentencing on January 6.

Related posts: Former Fermanagh police officer jailed for 11 years