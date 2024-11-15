Newtowbutler man admits domestic damage

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a number of charges from a domestic violence incident were admitted.
Gordon Graham (55) from Camphill Park, Newtownbutler damaged a window and resisted arrest on October 1.
A defence solicitor told Enniskillen the charges are accepted and pointed out there is a relevant record, so reports would be helpful.
District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded Graham on continuing bail to return for sentencing on January 6.
Posted: 10:57 am November 15, 2024