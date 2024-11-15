New era for historic Belle Isle estate

SAVILLS, the global property advisor, has announced the successful sale of Belle Isle Estate, to the Crawford family from Lisbellaw.

This unique estate, set within 448 acres of natural beauty, includes a 17th-century Grade B+ listed castle, 17 additional cottages and apartments, and expansive manicured gardens, offering a rare combination of historical heritage and lifestyle amenities.

The Fermanagh family will take on the stewardship of Belle Isle Estate.

This acquisition heralds a new chapter for the estate, which has a rich history dating back to the 15th century and has been home to some of Ireland’s notable figures, including the MacManus clan, who penned the Annals of Ulster, and Elizabethan soldier Paul Gore.

The estate recently was awarded ‘Smaller/intimate Wedding Venue of the Year’ at the Irish Hotel Awards, where they fought off stiff opposition to claim the overall award for Ireland.

General Manager John O’Neill commented, “I would also thank his Grace the Duke of Abercorn and Lord Nicholas and Lady Tatiana Hamilton for their commitment to the property and it was appropriate for them to have this accolade as they step aside and welcome Ronnie Crawford and his family as the new owners of the estate.

“We are excited in the plans that Mr Crawford and his family have for Belle Isle and look forward to working with them in developing Belle Isle to become one of the leading venues on the island of Ireland attracting local, national and international guests to this wonderful property on the shores of Lough Erne.

“It’s great news that a local man has purchased the estate and great news for Fermanagh and its Tourism Industry, said Mr O’ Neill.

James Butler, Director, Savills Country Agency, shared his perspective, “With such a diverse range of assets in a renowned setting, Belle Isle Estate represents an extraordinary opportunity for its new owners. While we conducted viewings with parties based in the USA, Asia, Europe, and the UK, the sale provides a locally based family, as new custodians, with the chance to further enrich the estate’s historic legacy.”

