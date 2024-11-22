Lisnaskea boys make it a ‘double’

Lisnaskea joint captain, Fionn Rice holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates.

Lisnaskea 1-16

Belcoo 2-6

By Martin McBrien

The last club fixture of the year was played in a rather subdued Emmett Park atmosphere but it was still an entertaining spectacle laced with passages of enterprising play and a lot more closely contested than the winning margin might suggest, with only two points between them at half time.

Advertisement

Completing the league and championship ‘double’, Lisnaskea were worthy winners of this Under 14 Division Three title.

The young Emmett’s were physically stronger in key positions exemplified by the likes of goalkeeper, Fionn Rice, midfielders Joe O’Donnell and Aaron Quigley, Ethan McGovern and Darragh Prunty in attack.

An early Belcoo goal and some excellent goalkeeping by Oran Stronge, kept the young O’Rahilly’s in the first half as they could only add two points before the interval.

Lisnaskea found the net on the restart and a steady string of points followed to put them ten in front before Belcoo hit their second goal with eight minutes to go.

That was to be as good as it got for Belcoo though.

Play got off to a brisk start with a Daniel Little pointing from throw-in for Lisnaskea and Belcoo sweeping upfield from kickout for Mikey McGovern to net.

Lisnaskea then hit four straight points from Finbar Og McCrystal, Little, Frankie Bryans and Kyran Browne and might have had a goal but for a superb Stronge save to deny Little.

Advertisement

The teams traded scores with Little and McGovern scores cancelled by a Lucas Connolly brace, leaving it 0-7 to 1-2 at half time.

Again Lisnaskea pointed from throw-in with Quigley landing a fine long range effort.

They then struck more decisively two minutes later with Bryan taking a McGovern pass to drill to the bottom corner of the net.

Even though Brandon Maguire did slot over a Belcoo free direct from kick out, the Emmett’s took a firm grip on exchanges to rattle over five points.

Quigley (2), Browne (2) and Jack White split the posts opening up a 1-13 to 1-3 lead by the three quarters stage.

The final quarter saw Belcoo coming strongly back into the game.

Maguire twice traded points with McGovern and White before sustained pressure culminated in Cullen netting at the second attempt.

Belcoo also hit the game’s last score, Ultan Hanrahan’s free cancelling a McGovern point blasted over from close in.

Teams

Lisnaskea: Fionn Rice; Cahir Johnston, Dylan Shine, Odhran McGirr; Shea McKenna, Finbar Og McCrystal (0-1) , Quinn Andrews; Joe O’Donnell, Aaron Quigley (0-3); Ethan McGovern (0-3), Daniel Little (0-3), Frankie Bryans (1-1); Darragh Prunty, Eoin Conlon, Kyran Browne (0-3). Subs; Jack White (0-2) 18m; Eoin Hoogerboord HT; Oisin Kelly 56m, Oisin McGovern, John Joe McMahon.

Belcoo: Oran Stronge; Daniel Wisinski, Finn McCallion, Shay Rafferty; Oisin Whitford, Rowan Whitford, Noah McGovern; Jarlath McNulty, Matthew Cullen (1-0); Brandon Maguire (0-3, 2f), Lucas Connolly (0-2), Eoghan Maguire; Rian Carson, Mikey McGovern (1-0) Ultan Hanrahan (0-1f). Subs; Danny Carron 44m; Eugene Parker 47m; Pauric Cullen, Mateja McGourty, Nathan Keaney.