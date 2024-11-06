+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineIs this Fermanagh’s first Christmas tree?
Sinead's tree is packed with personal touches.

Is this Fermanagh’s first Christmas tree?

Posted: 12:48 pm November 6, 2024

While traditionalists will insist on waiting until the first Sunday in Advent or December 1st – which is the same day this year, incidentally – to put up their Christmas tree, there are plenty of festive superfans across Fermanagh who will have already made that trip to the attic!

Always out in front is Enniskillen’s own talented seasonal decorator Sinead Rooney, and once again this year her stunning tree is already brightening up her Drumbeg home on these dark evenings.

So, how early is too early to put up your tree?

Related posts:

Fermanagh band The Tumbling Paddies ready for Halloween Fermanagh police issue firework warning Fireworks back with a bang in Fermanagh tonight!

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:48 pm November 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA