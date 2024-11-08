Green light for Rossnowlagh caravan park

APPROVAL has been granted for a new caravan park near Rossnowlagh Beach.

Earlier this year developer Adrian Patterson submitted a planning application for the new park, which will have 29 campervan pitches, at Crockahany/Rossnowlagh Upper. This followed a previous application in 2022 that was subsequently withdrawn.

The development, which has been approved by Donegal County Council, will also include a one-storey facilities building, which will house toilets, a shower block, an office, and a reception.

