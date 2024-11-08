+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Green light for Rossnowlagh caravan park

Posted: 2:55 pm November 8, 2024

APPROVAL has been granted for a new caravan park near Rossnowlagh Beach.
Earlier this year developer Adrian Patterson submitted a planning application for the new park, which will have 29 campervan pitches, at Crockahany/Rossnowlagh Upper. This followed a previous application in 2022 that was subsequently withdrawn.
The development, which has been approved by Donegal County Council, will also include a one-storey facilities building, which will house toilets, a shower block, an office, and a reception.

