Green light for Rossnowlagh caravan park

APPROVAL has been granted for a new caravan park near Rossnowlagh Beach.
Earlier this year developer Adrian Patterson submitted a planning application for the new park, which will have 29 campervan pitches, at Crockahany/Rossnowlagh Upper. This followed a previous application in 2022 that was subsequently withdrawn.
The development, which has been approved by Donegal County Council, will also include a one-storey facilities building, which will house toilets, a shower block, an office, and a reception.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 2:55 pm November 8, 2024