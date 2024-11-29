Flotilla fever to return to Lough Erne

LOUGH Erne is soon set to embrace its full Christmas feeling later this month as the hugely popular flotilla boats bring some much-anticipated festive cheer to the county.

A number of boats are set to form a special illuminated Christmas flotilla on Saturday, December 21, building on the Riverside Raft Race and Halloween Pirate Ship events recently held.

The Lough Erne branch of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland brought the flotilla idea to life back in March for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, which went down a treat with local residents.

“Last year, if you excuse the pun, it was a bit of a shot in the dark. We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we ended up with 23 boats,” said one of the organisers, Ross Millar.

“This year, because it was so well received, it would be great to try to make it bigger and better.”

The Christmas flotilla display will kick off at 4pm on Saturday, December 21.

