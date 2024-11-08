Fermanagh schoolgirl to launch new books

MANY an aspiring writer has dreamed of publishing their first book, but for eight-year-old Amelia Greene she has gone one step further and released two at once.

The Enniskillen schoolgirl is getting set for her double debut, which is due to take place at the Workhouse next Tuesday, November 12, where she will be joined by her P5 classmates from Holy Trinity.

There will also be a couple of other special guests at the launch, Amelia’s grandparents Johnny and Gabrielle Weaver – the inspiration behind her work.

Titled ‘My Grandad is so Silly’ and ‘My Nanny is so Lovely’, the books are personalised accounts of Johnny and Gabrielle through Amelia’s eyes.

The books have been released through a programme by KMD Books, which was founded by her aunt Karen McDermott, called ‘KiddyInks’, which provides a path to published work for children.

Amelia told the ‘Herald she had been inspired to start writing by her author mother Emma Weaver, who is very proud her daughter is following in her footsteps.

“She literally came in with a pen and paper and wrote them herself one day,” said Emma, who pointed out the books also rhyme.

“When she was asked what the hardest thing was about writing the books she said she wanted them to rhyme, and she spent time making sure they do.”

Amelia, whose big brother and sister Rhys and Chloe are also very chuffed with her success, said her classmates had been very excited when she brought the books to school, and everyone was really looking forward to next week’s book launch.

Amelia’s books are now available to buy on the KiddyInks website as well as Amazon, Waterstones, and Barnes & Noble online.

