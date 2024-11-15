Fermanagh community come together

HERE in Fermanagh our local businesses have a special relationship with the community.

Never was this clearer than at the recent Halloween firework extravaganza when Encirc partnered with Enniskillen BID to create a celebration for all.

“It is more than just funding a fireworks display,” said Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID. “It is showing people that there is something in their town, in their county to be proud of, coming together, meeting family, and friends and coming into town.

“The benefits are just unbelievable and we didn’t anticipate just how successful it would be and for the investment we put in the benefits are a hundred times plus and we want to do it bigger and better next year because it has just been phenomenal.”

Enniskillen BID has been putting the community at the heart of its projects.

“If you have got your community which is proud of your high street, you are going to have those people showing loyalty to the high street and that’s why we get involved with the likes of Spooktacular, Project St Patrick and the Art Festival,” explained Noelle.

“Back in 2022 when the council said they weren’t going to have a Christmas light switch on we stepped in and done that Christmas event in town because we knew that the community needed it.

“Then last year when we were told that the fireworks weren’t going to be funded by the Council that’s when we said people still want something to celebrate at Halloween, a large corporate organisation Encirc come to us and say we value community as much as you we will fund the fireworks,” she added.

What started as a conversation turned into a week full of Halloween celebrations that left thousands in the community having a week to remember.

“I am so delighted that we were able to deliver for the people of Fermanagh and so delighted that Encirc came up with the goods while we are good at doing the events we needed to funding, they have been absolutely brilliant in seeing our vision as well,” she said.

“It is all about the community and I think we should all be proud, we had so many people who wanted to be involved last week, everybody was so wiling to help, it was the biggest project that we have ever took on but it was actually the most enjoyable.”

