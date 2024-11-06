+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen man admits drugs charges
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Enniskillen man admits drugs charges

Posted: 11:43 am November 6, 2024

A PRE-SENTENCE report is to be prepared after drugs charges were admitted at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
Mark Wilson (31) from Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen was in possession of the prescription-only drug Maxitram, attempted to have cannabis which was intended to be supplied. Offending occurred on November 13 2023.
District Judge Alana McSorley said under the circumstances a short-form pre-sentence report would suffice.
She ordered Wilson to return for sentencing on November 25.

Related posts:

A night remembering Fermanagh railways Demand will be ‘exceptional’ at foodbanks this winter Enniskillen assault accused remanded on bail

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:43 am November 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA