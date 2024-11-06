Enniskillen man admits drugs charges

A PRE-SENTENCE report is to be prepared after drugs charges were admitted at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Mark Wilson (31) from Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen was in possession of the prescription-only drug Maxitram, attempted to have cannabis which was intended to be supplied. Offending occurred on November 13 2023.

District Judge Alana McSorley said under the circumstances a short-form pre-sentence report would suffice.

She ordered Wilson to return for sentencing on November 25.

