Inspiring female entrepreneurs to thrive together

At the Fermanagh Herald we are proud of our dedication to supporting the local business community.

We have just held our eleventh annual business awards which have become a cornerstone in highlighting the best of local businesscand what the Fermanagh Business Community has to offer and our commitment doesn’t stop there.

The Fermanagh Herald team are proud to announce our first business networking event, specifically for female entrepreneurs.

Thriving Together will bring leading minds from media, product development and innovation, wellness and leading commercial minds together in conversation with Cate Conway on Thursday 14th November in the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen (10am -1pm) for a business breakfast and networking event.

Event organiser Catherine Cassidy said “if there is one thing I’ve learned through my time organising our annual business awards it is the importance of building connections. Fermanagh is often forgotten and we have to make things happen for ourselves which is why events of this kind are so important.

I’ve seen for myself the wonderful business women making a difference locally. We’re really looking forward to this event which offers those women the chance to build connections, be inspired by what we hear and most importantly; learn how to support eachother and thrive together.”

After hosting our recent business awards broadcaster Cate Conway will be back to host this event. “Cate also believes in the power of connections and is a business woman in her own right so she will also bring her own experiences to the day as well as encouraging our panel to share theirs,” added Catherine.

No matter where you are on your business journey this event is open to those just starting out as well as seasoned business professionals who would like to share the morning with likeminded individuals and perhaps pick up some new tools. We can all inspire eachother and thrive together no matter where we are on our journey.

Event Details Date: Thursday 14th November 2024 Location: Westville Hotel, Enniskillen Breakfast & Networking: 10am-11am Panel Discussion: 11am – 12.30pm Questions: 12.30pm – 1pm Tickets: £35 includes breakfast, tea & coffee Book your space here Alternatively give Sonia/Karen a call on 028 66 32266.