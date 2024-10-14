Smyth and Bogue nominated for Players’ POTY award

Fermanagh pair Bláithín Bogue and Eimear Smyth have been nominated for the 2024 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year award at Junior grade, alongside Louth star Kate Flood.

All three players are former winners of this award; Flood claiming the honour in 2018, Bogue in 2022 and Smyth, a two-time recipient, in 2019 and 2020.

Bogue was also nominated for the TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award last year, while Smyth ended the 2024 campaign as winner of the ZuCar Golden Boot award as the leading scorer across the TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

Bogue and Smyth were recently named on the TG4 Junior Team of the Championship, while Flood finished as the leading scorer for Louth as the Wee County progressed to the TG4 All-Ireland decider.

The nominees in all three categories have all been selected by their fellow players, who could not vote for their own team-mates.

The winners will be revealed at the 2024 TG4 All-Star Awards banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 16.