Bypass decision welcomed after Fermanagh road incidents

WITH the dangers of Fermanagh roads firmly highlighted following a spate of devastating accidents, the agreement for the development of the Enniskillen Bypass has been welcomed.

Calls are increasing locally for improvement to the county’s roads and Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, confirmed a multi-million pound investment for the bypass.

Residents were left concerned about the future of the bypass after it was reported that the county was set to miss out on the much-anticipated Mid South West Region Growth Deal.

The UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, confirmed in her budget that the Mid South West Region Growth Deal, with some financial contributions set to go towards development of the new road.

“This joint investment from the [Stormont] Executive and the British Government can be a game changer for local communities,” local councillor, John Feely, told the Herald.

“Fermanagh and Omagh Council, our MPs, the Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald and the Mid South West Growth Deal Team, all worked hard to ensure this investment was secured.

“Millions of pounds of funding to Fermanagh is now thankfully safe,” added the local councillor.

Prior to the recent decision in the budget, the pausing of the Mid South West Region Growth Deal was met with significant anger and frustration from local residents, politicians and businesses.

“The decision to pause the funding of the Mid South West Region Growth Deal will have a significant adverse impact on this rural region,” Council chairman, John McClaughry, said.

“Through the delivery of a range of projects, the Growth Deals are designed to develop a more sustainable, vibrant and resilient economy by harnessing additional investment, creating good jobs locally and accelerating inclusive economic growth.

“It is vital that we continue to work collectively to seek the reinstatement of the Mid South West Region Growth Deal to ensure long term improvements for the region to benefit our local communities and businesses.”

The Fermanagh public was recently encouraged to complete a survey from the Department for Infrastructure on how the A4 Southern Bypass can benefit the town and the county.

“On 20 February 2024, funding approval for the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass scheme was announced,” said the Department for Infrastructure’s letter.

“This was a significant milestone for the project, paving the way for procurement and construction phases.”

