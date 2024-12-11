+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

Posted: 8:51 am December 11, 2024

FERMANAGH motorists are being encouraged to avoid the Mossfield Road in Irvinestown as the Police are at the scene of a traffic collision this morning (Wednesday).

“Road users are advised that the Mossfield Road, Irvinestown, is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision,” the Police statement read.

“Diversions are in place. Please see an alternative route for your journey.”

