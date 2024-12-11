BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

FERMANAGH motorists are being encouraged to avoid the Mossfield Road in Irvinestown as the Police are at the scene of a traffic collision this morning (Wednesday).
“Road users are advised that the Mossfield Road, Irvinestown, is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision,” the Police statement read.
“Diversions are in place. Please see an alternative route for your journey.”
