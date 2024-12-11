BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed after collision

FERMANAGH motorists are being encouraged to avoid the Mossfield Road in Irvinestown as the Police are at the scene of a traffic collision this morning (Wednesday).

“Road users are advised that the Mossfield Road, Irvinestown, is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision,” the Police statement read.

“Diversions are in place. Please see an alternative route for your journey.”

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition