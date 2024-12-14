Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen McManus (née Flynn) 1 Brooke Drive., Brookeborough, Fermanagh. Died Thursday 12th December peacefully in Gortacharn Nursing Home surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Hugh (R.I.P.). A loving mother to Anthony (Mary), Patricia (Owen), Joe (Eileen), Kevin (Kate), Austin (Cathy), Mary (John), Geraldine (Eugene) and Paul (Siobhan). Predeceased by her sons Eugene (Catherine) and baby Sean who died in infancy. Mary Ellen will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB. today Friday and tomorrow Saturday from 3pm until 9pm with removal on Sunday morning at 11 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough for 11-30 am. Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mary Ellen will be sorely missed by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Norman Fergie (Larne), cousins and the entire family circle. Mary Ellen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Aghavea / Aughintaine Parish Facebook page. O Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

Rosaleen Gillen, nee Monaghan, Passed away in her 100th year, 12th December 2024, peacefully at the County Care Home, Enniskillen. 5 Drumkeen Court, Ederney, formerly Drumduff, Ederney. Beloved wife of the late George R.I.P, much loved mother of Benedict, Sean, Edel, Regina, Levinus, Jacinta and Sinead. Cherished grandmother of 14 Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren. Rosaleen will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Friday 13th December from 3pm to 9pm and on Saturday from 1pm to 3pm. Funeral home private please to family only at all other times. Funeral will arrive at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney on Saturday evening at 6pm for prayers and repose overnight. Funeral mass on Sunday 15th December at 11am followed by Interment in Montiagh Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul Society, donation box in the funeral home and chapel please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.