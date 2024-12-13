Nearly 10,000 Fermanagh homes left without power

THOUSANDS of homes across Fermanagh endured power cuts over the weekend as Storm Darragh swept through the county.

The storm began on Friday with a yellow weather warning for wind and rain, escalating to an amber warning early on Saturday.

Winds of nearly 70mph left approximately 9,400 homes in Fermanagh without electricity, joining 95,000 NIE Network customers impacted across Northern Ireland.

Described as one of the worst storms in recent years, the severe conditions caused significant damage to some properties, leaving families facing costly repairs just weeks before Christmas.

In response, NIE Networks established community assistance centres in the hardest-hit areas and deployed 150 staff to aid recovery efforts.

Alex Houston, Network Operations Manager, praised the response: “This has been a mammoth effort. I want to pay huge tribute to our employees who braved terrible conditions to restore power. Our contracting partners, statutory agencies, and the Red Cross also provided invaluable support.”

While most homes have had power restored, some circuits require permanent repairs, which may lead to brief outages.

“We thank the public for their patience,” added Mr. Houston “Our crews worked tirelessly to address faults, and we will complete remaining repairs safely and quickly.”

For further assistance or to report outages, contact NIE Networks Customer Helpline at 03457 643 643 or report online via Powercheck NI.

