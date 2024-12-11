PSNI to investigate death of Ederney teen

THE PSNI has launched an investigation into the sudden death of Katie Donnelly, an 18-year-old from Ederney, who passed away in September 2022 while being treated at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh.

Katie, diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), was an in-patient at the hospital. Her family has launched a complaint following her death, prompting the criminal investigation.

Katie’s mother, Erin Donnelly, confirmed she had lodged a complaint with the PSNI. “We still live with the loss of Katie every day, and she is still very much in the forefront of our minds,” she said.

“I have made a complaint to the PSNI regarding the death of my daughter while she was a patient in the care of the Trust. The matter is now the subject of a criminal investigation.”

Police acknowledged receiving the complaint.

A spokesperson said, “On Wednesday, December 4, Police received a report relating to an unexpected death in a healthcare setting. The death of an 18-year-old occurred on September 14, 2022 in the Omagh area.”

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has stated it will cooperate fully with the PSNI investigation.

In Katie’s memory, Erin Donnelly established Katie’s SHINE Project to support individuals struggling with BPD, also known as Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD). The initiative has inspired fundraisers across the county.

Speaking previously, Erin highlighted the challenges faced by those with BPD. “After Katie died, I heard stories from others with BPD who reached out to share their experiences. Many are still waiting for treatment. There’s a two-year waiting list, and private treatment often requires leaving the country and securing a referral from a psychiatrist.”

Erin also expressed frustration at the lack of support for those with the disorder. “As far as I’m aware, there is no charity solely dedicated to BPD in this country. Katie contacted numerous therapists and organisations, but no one was in a position to help her. On the whole, her actions were misunderstood.”

Erin also expressed frustration at the lack of support for those with the disorder. "As far as I'm aware, there is no charity solely dedicated to BPD in this country. Katie contacted numerous therapists and organisations, but no one was in a position to help her. On the whole, her actions were misunderstood."