Police search for missing man in Fermanagh

THE Police has said they are “growing increasing concerned” about the whereabouts of a man who has reportedly gone missing in Fermanagh.
“Police in Fermanagh are growing increasing concerned for a 31 year old male named Daniel McCordick from the Derrygonnelly area,” a statement said.
“He was last sighted at his address at approximately 18:45 hours.
“If you know of his whereabouts or Daniel if you are reading this please get in touch with Police quoting CW1417 12th December 2024.”
Posted: 8:08 am December 13, 2024